Brokerages Set Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Price Target at $26.60

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $25.10 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corporacion America Airports Trading Down 4.3%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

CAAP opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $404.99 EPS for the quarter. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of ($36.63) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporacion America Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company’s core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

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