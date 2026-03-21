Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,259,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,519,983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $555.73 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $583.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.97.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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