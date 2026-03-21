Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.45.

Several research firms have commented on LSPD. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of LSPD opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 4.40. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.53.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$428.71 million for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

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Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations. With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network.

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