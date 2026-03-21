Analyzing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Geopark (NYSE:GPRK)

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Geopark has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geopark and Comstock Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geopark $660.80 million 0.76 $96.38 million $0.65 15.11 Comstock Resources $2.22 billion 2.86 $395.61 million $1.41 15.34

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Geopark. Geopark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Geopark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Geopark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Geopark and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geopark 0 2 2 0 2.50 Comstock Resources 3 6 1 0 1.80

Geopark presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Geopark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Geopark is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Geopark and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geopark 6.45% 33.42% 6.17% Comstock Resources 17.80% 6.30% 2.39%

About Geopark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

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