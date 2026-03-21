Honeywell International CEO Reaffirms Outlook, Flags Middle East Shipping Disruptions at Conference

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) CEO Vimal Kapur said the company remains confident in its full-year outlook as it sees broadly steady demand trends across key end markets, while monitoring near-term logistical disruptions tied to the Middle East.

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Macro outlook and Middle East logistics

Kapur said Honeywell’s guidance reflects typical seasonality, with revenue often stepping down from the fourth quarter to the first quarter. He noted that the company has more backlog slated to convert in the second half of the year, particularly in process technology, which he said supports a stronger ramp in the third and fourth quarters.

Honeywell reaffirmed its confidence in its full-year top-line guidance of 3% to 6% organic growth. Kapur said first-quarter trends are tracking in line with what the company has guided and that demand in aerospace remains strong, as do short-cycle trends in building automation and industrial automation in the U.S.

On the Middle East, Kapur said Honeywell’s operations remain largely intact, with 95% of its service personnel still on customer sites. He framed current impacts as “purely tactical,” centered on the ability to ship product into the region, which could shift revenue timing between months. He also said some large long-cycle orders may be delayed in closing, but he does not expect these timing issues to change the company’s annual guide. Kapur described the Middle East as a high single-digit portion of revenue and said the situation could create a transitory first-quarter revenue impact if shipments cannot be executed.

Defense and aerospace: tailwinds, but guidance unchanged

Kapur said Honeywell is seeing a ramp in defense production and highlighted the company’s navigation systems exposure, including the Civitanavi acquisition made about 18 months ago. He said increased defense demand could create upside versus guidance, but added that it is too early to quantify and that the company expects to have better clarity by the first-quarter earnings report.

He also provided detail on the geographic mix of defense exposure, noting that defense is about 40% of Honeywell’s aerospace business, and that international defense represents about 25% of that defense portion—roughly 10% of the aerospace business—weighted toward Europe, Japan, Australia, and Korea. Kapur said that international defense is growing at a very high rate and that the trend appears durable.

On commercial aerospace, Kapur said the company is renegotiating long-term original equipment (OE) contracts with Boeing, a process that can take as long as 18 months due to the breadth of terms involved, including volumes, pricing, selectables and sourcing, and commercial provisions such as liquidated damages. He said improved contract economics should be favorable for aerospace margins beginning late 2026, with a more meaningful benefit in 2027.

Kapur added that Honeywell’s OE shipments are now “mostly synchronized” with build schedules on an annual basis, though quarter-to-quarter differences can occur.

Segment discussion: process, life sciences, and building automation

In process technology, Kapur said orders strengthened in the third and fourth quarters and that the momentum has continued into the first quarter. He said these orders typically convert to revenue over a 12- to 18-month cycle, supporting high confidence that revenue growth in process technology will be stronger in the second half of the year due to firm backlog.

He said a key variable is catalyst demand for petrochemicals, which has been relatively flat amid overcapacity in certain markets. Kapur said Honeywell’s guide assumes those conditions remain unchanged, while noting that changes in oil prices and spreads could influence customer behavior and catalyst demand.

In process automation, Kapur said Honeywell continues to see strength in areas including LNG, life sciences, and cybersecurity, describing overall performance as generally in line with peers.

In life sciences, Kapur outlined Honeywell’s strategy centered on quality management, referencing the acquisition of Sparta roughly four years ago. He said Honeywell is building an end-to-end quality control system by linking quality measurement with environmental and process controls. While acknowledging Honeywell is “coming from behind” versus established competitors, he said the business has been making gradual progress. On biopharma reshoring in the U.S., Kapur said project activity appears positive but emphasized the long-cycle nature of the opportunity, suggesting it is unlikely to meaningfully impact 2026 or even 2027 results.

In building automation, Kapur said the business has delivered high single-digit growth for five consecutive quarters, with the Global Access Solutions acquisition growing at a similar pace and now fully integrated. He said Honeywell now frames building automation around three pillars—fire, security, and building management controls—while emphasizing a channel-driven model in which direct sales represent about 15% of the segment.

He said data centers are now just under 5% of building automation revenue, up from essentially zero a few years ago, and that Honeywell serves data centers across fire protection, security, and environmental controls. Kapur cited work with hyperscalers and operators such as Equinix and Digital Realty. He also discussed product development in sensors for liquid cooling and potential longer-term opportunities tied to on-site power generation controls.

Industrial automation strategy and M&A performance

Kapur said Honeywell’s industrial automation segment is being oriented around “critical sensing and measurement,” and that after completing two divestitures currently held for sale, the remaining business will be just under $4 billion and entirely focused on sensing and measurement. He said Honeywell believes there is no clear category leader in critical sensing, citing applications including medical device sensors, aerospace sensors, gas detection, hazardous environment monitoring, and gas metering.

On acquisitions, Kapur said recent deals—including Global Access Solutions, Civitanavi Systems, Sundyne, an LNG-related business, and smaller additions in cybersecurity and specialized battery sensing—are performing above Honeywell’s internal return expectations. He said Honeywell’s approach prioritizes bolt-on acquisitions close to its core, with a focus on sales synergies rather than cost synergies, and he reiterated interest in expanding industrial automation through disciplined M&A where opportunities fit the company’s financial criteria.

Margins, separation planning, and AI posture

On profitability, Kapur said Honeywell is confident in full-year margin improvement but cautioned that quarterly margin dynamics—particularly in aerospace—depend on shipment mix. Discussing the planned aerospace separation, Kapur said the aerospace business is currently at about 26% margin; he suggested that standing up as a standalone company could introduce roughly 150 basis points of one-time corporate setup costs, bringing margins closer to 24% initially. He said the margin expansion runway remains, supported by volume leverage, easing inflation headwinds as contracts reprice, and normalization of mix.

He said Honeywell expects to share stranded cost details and the wind-down schedule at an investor day on June 11, adding that the company’s goal is to eliminate stranded costs within 18 months or less after separation, though cost actions cannot be fully implemented until the businesses are separated.

On AI, Kapur argued Honeywell’s mission-critical end markets make the company less exposed to “AI-related replacement” risk, saying deterministic controls are essential in applications such as industrial plants and aviation. He positioned AI as an upside through offerings such as the Forge platform, which aggregates data from building management systems and supports applications including predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, and emissions reporting.

Following the Honeywell session, the conference moved to a separate presentation featuring AGCO executives.

About Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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