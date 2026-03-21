DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,092 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.