Covea Finance Sells 121,880 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Covea Finance lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,880 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.25 and its 200-day moving average is $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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