Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Acquired by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.1% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $530,000.

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Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.9%

BLV stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

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