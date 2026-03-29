Shentu (CTK) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Shentu (CTK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and $2.02 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shentu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,660.70 or 0.99634023 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,477.13 or 0.99600740 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 157,415,610 coins and its circulating supply is 157,413,394 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space. CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. Telegram, Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.