Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Odysight.ai and NWTN, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odysight.ai 1 0 1 0 2.00 NWTN 0 0 0 0 0.00

Odysight.ai presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. Given Odysight.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Odysight.ai is more favorable than NWTN.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odysight.ai $3.02 million 36.62 -$17.03 million ($1.07) -6.32 NWTN $12.00 million 1.87 -$172.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Odysight.ai and NWTN”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Odysight.ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NWTN.

Volatility & Risk

Odysight.ai has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.9% of Odysight.ai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Odysight.ai and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odysight.ai -565.01% -55.44% -49.27% NWTN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Odysight.ai beats NWTN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odysight.ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

About NWTN

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

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