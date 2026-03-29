Ardor (ARDR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.78 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $42.78 million and $392.06 thousand worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013081 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001744 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000071 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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