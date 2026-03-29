Plume (PLUME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.83 Million

Plume (PLUME) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Plume coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Plume has a total market capitalization of $53.83 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plume has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,660.70 or 0.99634023 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,477.13 or 0.99600740 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Plume

Plume launched on January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,333,445,480 coins. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. Plume’s official website is plume.org.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,333,445,480 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.01024138 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $5,318,594.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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