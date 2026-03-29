World Investment Advisors Purchases 16,197 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of World Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $61,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:META opened at $525.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $860.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total transaction of $1,574,473.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,746,335.16. This trade represents a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,484 shares of company stock worth $104,015,906. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

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