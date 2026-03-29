UNICOM Systems Inc. Takes $9.71 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,000. Pinterest makes up about 0.9% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UNICOM Systems Inc. owned 0.06% of Pinterest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 505.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $131,614. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.0%

Pinterest stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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