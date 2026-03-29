SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Stock Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 259.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,187 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

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SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $74.08.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

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