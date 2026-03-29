Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,922 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 97.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,783,000 after buying an additional 2,620,310 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 179.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,472,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,544,000 after buying an additional 1,586,620 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28,886.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,526,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,163,000 after buying an additional 1,521,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,781,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,330,000 after buying an additional 994,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $193.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ICE opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.17 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $740,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,322. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $1,738,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,396.12. This trade represents a 44.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $54,196,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

See Also

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