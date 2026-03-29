Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $194.01 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $194.01 million and $22.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004746 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,490,556 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 169,489,265.02687305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 1.13609952 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $38,333,883.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

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