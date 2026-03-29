GMX One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.45 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. GMX has a total market cap of $64.71 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00009339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,660.70 or 0.99634023 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,477.13 or 0.99600740 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 10,381,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,381,084 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees. Telegram, Discord, Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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