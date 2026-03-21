Puff Wealth Management LLC Invests $612,000 in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 291.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $699,000.

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NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

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