Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 41,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 242,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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