Puff Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Puff Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,257 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Puff Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Puff Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 203,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 202,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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