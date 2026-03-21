Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.85. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 207,557 shares traded.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

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Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 693,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 471,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE American: FTF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income while maintaining a limited interest-rate risk profile. The trust primarily invests in a portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities, including corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. By concentrating on higher-quality credits, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of income while moderating the impact of rising or volatile interest rates on its net asset value.

To manage duration risk, FTF maintains a target portfolio duration that is shorter than that of broad bond-market indices, typically ranging between two and five years.

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