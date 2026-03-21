Comparing Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) & Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Street Properties pays out -9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Franklin Street Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million 2.80 -$277.05 million ($0.46) -9.89 Franklin Street Properties $107.16 million 0.56 -$52.72 million ($0.44) -1.30

Franklin Street Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Street Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Franklin Street Properties -43.90% -7.79% -5.30%

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Franklin Street Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.