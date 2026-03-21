Wells Fargo & Company Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $150.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore boosted their price target on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of LULU opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $156.64 and a twelve month high of $348.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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lululemon athletica Company Profile

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lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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