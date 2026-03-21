Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Receives $32.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered Home BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOMB

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Home BancShares has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $269.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.48 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 32.18%.Home BancShares’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home BancShares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Home BancShares news, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $157,877.94. Following the sale, the director owned 218,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,894.80. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Allison II sold 5,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $140,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 651,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,379,739.05. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home BancShares by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,060,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after buying an additional 830,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Home BancShares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,876,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,772,000 after buying an additional 626,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home BancShares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,423,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after buying an additional 621,751 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home BancShares by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 508,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home BancShares

(Get Free Report)

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.