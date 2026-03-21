Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 840 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 751.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAN
Volution Group Price Performance
Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Volution Group will post 30.0441826 EPS for the current year.
About Volution Group
Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.
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