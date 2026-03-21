Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £773,917.16 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 8,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,732, for a total transaction of £773,917.16.

David Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, David Schwimmer sold 4,600 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,778, for a total transaction of £403,788.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LSEG opened at GBX 8,710 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,307.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,651.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,684 and a 12-month high of £118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 229.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

London Stock Exchange Group ( LON:LSEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 420.60 earnings per share for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. Equities analysts forecast that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSEG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £115 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £119 to £114 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £135 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £131 to £132 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £133 to £131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £122.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.