Insider Selling: Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £29,120 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total transaction of £29,120.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, David John Braben sold 8,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total transaction of £31,365.

On Monday, March 16th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365, for a total transaction of £36,500.

On Friday, March 13th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total transaction of £23,985.

On Thursday, March 12th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £18,500.

On Wednesday, March 11th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384, for a total transaction of £30,720.

On Tuesday, March 10th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £24,505.

On Monday, March 9th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total value of £28,425.

On Friday, March 6th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total value of £34,290.

On Wednesday, March 4th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382, for a total value of £28,650.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £26,600.

Frontier Developments Trading Down 3.1%

FDEV opened at GBX 345 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. Frontier Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 180 and a 52 week high of GBX 588.56. The stock has a market cap of £124.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDEV

About Frontier Developments

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.