Insider Buying: Netcall (LON:NET) Insider Acquires £4,850 in Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Halkes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.
Netcall Stock Performance
LON NET opened at GBX 96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Netcall plc has a 1 year low of GBX 88 and a 1 year high of GBX 138. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.23.
Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 2.43 EPS for the quarter. Netcall had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Analysts predict that Netcall plc will post 3.7029017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Netcall
Netcall is a UK-based enterprise software company that unites automation and customer engagement in one AI-powered platform. Its Liberty platform makes work easier by digitising processes and simplifying customer interactions in a single, easy-to-use solution that reduces complexity. Today, around 600 organisations across healthcare, government and financial services rely on Netcall for mission?critical workflows, including two?thirds of NHS Acute Health Trusts and major enterprises such as Legal & General, Baloise and Santander.
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