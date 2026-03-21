Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Quince Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.2250) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8%

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.28. Quince Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

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Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QNCX. Lucid Cap Mkts downgraded Quince Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp cut Quince Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Quince Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNCX

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions.

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