Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDRFF. Morgan Stanley lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $145.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is a global consumer goods company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with a history dating back to its founding in 1882 by pharmacist Paul C. Beiersdorf. The company is best known for its skincare brands, including NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie and Labello, as well as its tesa division, which produces self-adhesive products and industrial tapes. Over its long history, Beiersdorf has built a reputation for innovation in dermatological research and product development, introducing pioneering formulations that span mass-market and premium segments.

The company’s operations are organized into two main business divisions.

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