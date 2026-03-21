WuXi AppTec (WUXAY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect WuXi AppTec to post earnings of $0.3704 per share and revenue of $1.7105 billion for the quarter.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WuXi AppTec to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Free Report)

WuXi AppTec is a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2000, the company provides end-to-end solutions that span drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Its offerings enable customers to accelerate the research and development process for small molecules, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as medical devices.

Key services include chemistry and biology discovery support, preclinical safety assessment, analytical and formulation development, clinical manufacturing, large-scale biomanufacturing, and quality testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.