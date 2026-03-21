Lumentum’s (LITE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $900.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities set a $350.00 target price on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.06.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $706.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $787.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total transaction of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target sharply (reported as a 29% hike) and framed Lumentum as a key AI?optics beneficiary, boosting investor confidence in the company’s data?center connectivity positioning. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target sharply (reported as a 29% hike) and framed Lumentum as a key AI?optics beneficiary, boosting investor confidence in the company’s data?center connectivity positioning. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Lumentum is pursuing an $8 billion annual revenue target and has landed a major OCS contract have fueled bullish sentiment around its optical components backlog and long?term growth runway. Article Title

Reports that Lumentum is pursuing an $8 billion annual revenue target and has landed a major OCS contract have fueled bullish sentiment around its optical components backlog and long?term growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Rosenblatt issued a Buy rating and Morgan Stanley boosted its price target (to $595), adding further institutional validation for the stock’s outlook. Rosenblatt Buy MS PT Boost

Analyst support increased: Rosenblatt issued a Buy rating and Morgan Stanley boosted its price target (to $595), adding further institutional validation for the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Industry research highlights Lumentum’s strength in OCS and CPO product lines and an expanding AI?era backlog — factors that could sustain revenue growth as hyperscalers shift from copper to optical solutions. Article Title

Industry research highlights Lumentum’s strength in OCS and CPO product lines and an expanding AI?era backlog — factors that could sustain revenue growth as hyperscalers shift from copper to optical solutions. Positive Sentiment: Anticipation of official inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven buying into LITE as index funds and ETFs rebalance, supporting near?term demand for the shares. Article Title

Anticipation of official inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven buying into LITE as index funds and ETFs rebalance, supporting near?term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow factors: Some momentum traders cite a “power inflow” trading signal that helped push the stock higher in the short term; this is supportive but may be transient. Article Title

Technical/flow factors: Some momentum traders cite a “power inflow” trading signal that helped push the stock higher in the short term; this is supportive but may be transient. Negative Sentiment: Caution from some analysts: while price action is strong, certain writeups note that recent earnings?estimate revisions and lofty valuation metrics could limit upside or make the stock vulnerable to a pullback if growth expectations slip. Article Title

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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