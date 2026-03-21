Head to Head Survey: American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) vs. WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) and WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of WillScot shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WillScot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and WillScot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors 31.40% 0.16% 0.12% WillScot -2.32% 20.42% 3.37%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WillScot has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Realty Investors and WillScot”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $50.01 million 5.02 $15.70 million $0.97 16.04 WillScot $2.28 billion 1.35 -$52.99 million ($0.30) -56.77

American Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WillScot. WillScot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Realty Investors and WillScot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00 WillScot 1 6 3 0 2.20

WillScot has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.74%. Given WillScot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WillScot is more favorable than American Realty Investors.

Summary

WillScot beats American Realty Investors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dallas, Texas. American Realty Investors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

About WillScot

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, and healthcare markets. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brand names. The company was formerly known as WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WillScot Holdings Corporation in July 2024. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

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