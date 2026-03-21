Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Price Target Raised to GBX 515

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 500 to GBX 515 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Water Intelligence Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of WATR stock opened at GBX 260 on Wednesday. Water Intelligence has a 1-year low of GBX 250 and a 1-year high of GBX 390. The firm has a market cap of £44.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 301.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 294.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Water Intelligence Company Profile
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