Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Price Target Raised to GBX 515

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 500 to GBX 515 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Water Intelligence Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of WATR stock opened at GBX 260 on Wednesday. Water Intelligence has a 1-year low of GBX 250 and a 1-year high of GBX 390. The firm has a market cap of £44.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 301.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 294.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get Water Intelligence alerts:

Water Intelligence Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments. It offers water leak and repair solutions. The company is involved in franchising activities, as well as operates corporate owned stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.