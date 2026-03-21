IP Group (LON:IPO) Price Target Raised to GBX 110

IP Group (LON:IPO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 103 to GBX 110 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 105.

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IP Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LON:IPO opened at GBX 51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The firm has a market cap of £454.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.35. IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 34.35 and a 12-month high of GBX 66.16.

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.24 EPS for the quarter. IP Group had a net margin of 3,526.32% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that IP Group will post 19.6245031 EPS for the current year.

IP Group Company Profile

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IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions. Our specialist investment team combines sector expertise with an international approach.

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