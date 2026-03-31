Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $68.15 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $68,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 237.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,076,000 after purchasing an additional 863,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 71.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,254,000 after purchasing an additional 567,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 367.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,940,000 after purchasing an additional 385,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,303,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $683,696,000 after buying an additional 376,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $349.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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