RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $225.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.0667.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $195.00 to $144.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, December 12th.

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Insider Activity at RH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $905,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,640. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $2,861,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,083,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $67,632,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RH by 93.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after buying an additional 70,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.19. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $257.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.14.

RH Company Profile

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RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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