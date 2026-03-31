Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.3077.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen
Biogen Price Performance
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biogen News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approves a higher?dose SPINRAZA regimen for spinal muscular atrophy — the approval (based on the DEVOTE study) expands an existing revenue-driving product, will be available in the U.S. in coming weeks, and is already approved in the EU, Switzerland and Japan. This is the primary catalyst lifting the stock today. Reuters: FDA approves higher-dose of Biogen’s genetic disorder drug
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and company commentary see the high?dose Spinraza approval as supporting Biogen’s long?term rare?disease franchise and revenue stability after prior regulatory delays were resolved. Proactive: High-dose Spinraza approval seen supporting long-term growth
- Positive Sentiment: Biogen reported a second positive Phase II result for litifilimab in cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE), adding to the pipeline narrative that could deliver new commercial opportunities if later?stage trials succeed. The Pharma Letter: Biogen’s second positive Phase II litifilimab trial in CLE
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights BIIB outperformed peers on a strong trading day as investors digested the Spinraza approval and clinical updates; that market reaction reflects positive sentiment but could be short?lived if follow?through is absent. MarketWatch: Biogen stock outperforms competitors
- Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts (Needham, Morgan Stanley and others) are maintaining Hold ratings and modest price targets — signaling that while the news is constructive, many see limited near?term upside until commercial uptake, pricing/reimbursement and larger late?stage data are clearer. TipRanks: Encouraging early data but competitive and clinical risks support a neutral hold
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn competition in lupus indications, modest Phase II effects relative to rivals, and clinical/regulatory risk could limit upside; investors should watch uptake, pricing negotiations for the new Spinraza dose, and execution on late?stage programs. TipRanks: Balanced but constrained upside — Hold
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $742,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $3,578,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.
The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.
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