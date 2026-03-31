Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.3077.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $187.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70. Biogen has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $742,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $3,578,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

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Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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