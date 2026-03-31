Analyzing FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ventas has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FrontView REIT has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ventas and FrontView REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $5.83 billion 6.64 $251.38 million $0.54 150.97 FrontView REIT $67.11 million 5.06 -$3.83 million ($0.22) -69.18

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Ventas pays out 355.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FrontView REIT pays out -390.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FrontView REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and FrontView REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 4.31% 2.09% 0.94% FrontView REIT -5.71% -0.76% -0.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ventas and FrontView REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 3 13 0 2.81 FrontView REIT 2 3 2 1 2.25

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $90.47, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. FrontView REIT has a consensus target price of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.96%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than FrontView REIT.

Summary

Ventas beats FrontView REIT on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

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Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About FrontView REIT

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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