Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Up 15.7% – What’s Next?

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.52. Approximately 189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Larsen & Toubro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Larsen & Toubro Price Performance

About Larsen & Toubro

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

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Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) is a diversified Indian conglomerate with roots dating back to 1938, when Danish engineers Henning Holck-Larsen and Soren Kristian Toubro established a partnership in Mumbai to represent Danish dairy equipment manufacturers. Over the decades, the company evolved into a leading engineering and construction powerhouse, gradually expanding its portfolio to include a wide range of industrial and infrastructure projects across multiple sectors.

The company’s core activities encompass engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for infrastructure projects such as roads, airports, metro rail systems and water treatment facilities.

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