Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.5421. Approximately 10,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 2,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5580.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

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About Relief Therapeutics

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Relief Therapeutics AG is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for rare and critical care indications. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the company leverages its expertise in peptide biology to address diseases with high unmet need, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and other serious pulmonary and inflammatory conditions.

The company’s lead product candidate, RLF?100 (aviptadil), is a synthetic formulation of vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) being evaluated for the treatment of ARDS and COVID-19–associated respiratory failure.

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