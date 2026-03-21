GigCapital2 (NASDAQ:GIX) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIX – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 28,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 548,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

GigCapital2 Price Performance

GigCapital2 Company Profile

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GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

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