Beyond Air’s (XAIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XAIR. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beyond Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Beyond Air Trading Up 1.1%

XAIR opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 447.75% and a negative return on equity of 268.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,753,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beyond Air by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Air by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled nitric oxide (NO) therapy for pulmonary and respiratory diseases. The company’s proprietary LungFit® platform delivers pulsed, low-dose nitric oxide gas through compact, portable devices designed to support treatments in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Beyond Air’s approach leverages NO’s antimicrobial, vasodilatory and anti-inflammatory properties to address a range of unmet needs in respiratory medicine.

The company’s lead candidate, LungFit® PH, is under investigation for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension, with ongoing clinical studies assessing its impact on pulmonary arterial pressure and exercise capacity.

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