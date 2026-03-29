TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $24.20 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013002 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003332 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002467 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000069 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,082,062,697 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.io. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
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