VolitionRX’s (VNRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $3.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of VolitionRX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VolitionRX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

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VolitionRX Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRX

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. VolitionRX has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VolitionRX by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67,848 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRX in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VolitionRX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 85,816 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in VolitionRX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,380,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 887,351 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRX

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VolitionRX, traded as VNRX on the NYSE American exchange, is a pioneering life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. Utilizing proprietary technology to analyze circulating nucleosomes in blood samples, the company’s platform identifies disease-specific epigenetic and biochemical signatures. By offering blood-based screening solutions, VolitionRX aims to deliver alternatives to invasive, costly and time-consuming procedures, potentially improving patient outcomes through earlier diagnosis.

The company’s flagship product suite, branded as Nu.Q, comprises assays designed to detect biomarkers associated with a range of malignancies, including colorectal, lung and pancreatic cancers, as well as other systemic conditions.

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