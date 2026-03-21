Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.93. 43,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 25,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

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About Kesko Oyj

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Kesko Oyj is a Finnish retail conglomerate headquartered in Helsinki. The company operates through four main divisions—grocery trade, building and technical trade, car trade, and agricultural and machinery trade—serving both consumer and professional customers. Kesko is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program on the OTC market under the ticker KKOYY.

In its grocery trade segment, Kesko supplies a network of K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket and K-Market, offering fresh produce, everyday household goods, and private-label products.

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