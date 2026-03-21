Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 26,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $106.95 million, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

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