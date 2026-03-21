Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 and last traded at GBX 138. 83,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 293,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.
Key Headlines Impacting Supreme
Here are the key news stories impacting Supreme this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Supreme Court to hear case on processing asylum seekers turned away at border — high?profile immigration case could affect federal enforcement policy and market sentiment around political risk. Supreme Court to Hear Case On Processing Asylum Seekers Turned Away at Border
- Neutral Sentiment: Court to hear arguments over the meaning of “Election Day” — clarification could influence election law and timing, with potential implications for political uncertainty into 2026. Supreme Court to hear arguments over meaning of ‘Election Day’
- Neutral Sentiment: Supreme Court revives First Amendment lawsuit from a street preacher — signals continued focus on free?speech precedent but limited direct market effect. Supreme Court revives First Amendment lawsuit from street preacher who called concertgoers ‘sissies’
- Neutral Sentiment: High?court revives suit from evangelical challenging demonstration restrictions — another religious/freedom case that may shape regulatory risk for public events and local rules. Supreme Court revives suit from evangelical Christian challenging restrictions on demonstrations
- Neutral Sentiment: Petition to stop Donald Trump nears a milestone — high?profile political litigation adds to macro uncertainty in markets sensitive to political outcomes. Supreme Court Petition to Stop Donald Trump Approaches Major Milestone
- Neutral Sentiment: Schools face uncertainty after a ruling on transitioning students — potential for local policy shifts and litigation risk in education sectors. Schools left wondering how to proceed after Supreme Court ruling on transitioning students
- Neutral Sentiment: Court ruling could affect ~45,000 Ohio Haitians — immigration decisions with serious human and local economic effects, but limited direct link to SUP. 45,000 Ohio Haitians wait to find out if Supreme Court ruling has deadly consequences for them
- Neutral Sentiment: Fired MSPB member appeals to the Supreme Court — administrative?law appeal that may affect federal employment/agency precedent. Fired MSPB member appeals to Supreme Court
- Neutral Sentiment: Chief Justice Roberts calls for less hostility amid attacks — tone?setting remarks that could marginally calm legal?political tensions. Amid Trump attacks, Supreme Court’s John Roberts says stop with the hostility
- Neutral Sentiment: High?court faces a major decision that could affect the 2026 midterms — potential to influence election administration and market reaction around political risk. Supreme Court Faces Major Decision Impacting 2026 Midterms
Supreme Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.53. The firm has a market cap of £161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00.
About Supreme
Supreme supplies products across three operating divisions: Vaping (previously known as ‘Vaping’ and ‘Branded Distribution’), Drinks & Wellness (‘Sports Nutrition & Wellness’ combined with Typhoo Tea, Clearly Drinks and the newly acquired SlimFast brand), and Electricals & Household (previously ‘Batteries’ and ‘Lighting’, also including the recently acquired 1001 cleaning brand). The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.
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