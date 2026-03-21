Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 and last traded at GBX 138. 83,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 293,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.

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Supreme Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.53. The firm has a market cap of £161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Supreme

Supreme supplies products across three operating divisions: Vaping (previously known as ‘Vaping’ and ‘Branded Distribution’), Drinks & Wellness (‘Sports Nutrition & Wellness’ combined with Typhoo Tea, Clearly Drinks and the newly acquired SlimFast brand), and Electricals & Household (previously ‘Batteries’ and ‘Lighting’, also including the recently acquired 1001 cleaning brand). The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

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