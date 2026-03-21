TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.69. Approximately 4,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

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TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 141.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF ( BATS:JANZ Free Report ) by 111,160.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.64% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANZ was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

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